28 Days Later to A Quiet Place; TOP 10 dystopian horror movies on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and more
Roger Khuraijam
| Mar 20, 2025
Here is a list of dystopian horror movies to watch.
A Quiet Place (JioHotstar) focuses on a mother and father who struggle to survive and raise their children in a world inhabited by blind extraterrestrial creatures with an acute sense of hearing.
The Thing (Prime Video) follows a team of researchers who find an alien that has fallen from the sky. Things take a turn when the alien can create the shape of its victim.
28 Days Later (Prime Video) centers around a boy who awakens from a coma to discover the accidental release of a highly contagious virus has caused the breakdown of society.
Peninsula (ZEE5) projects on Jung Seok, a former soldier, along with his teammates, sets out on a mission to battle hordes of post-apocalyptic zombies.
Bird Box (Netflix) depicts the story of Malorie Hayes, who tries to protect herself and two children from entities which cause people who look at them to kill themselves.
World War Z (JioHotstar) is about Gerry, an ex-United Nations employee, finds himself in a race against time as he investigates a threatening virus that turns humans into zombies.
Land of the Dead (Prime Video) follows a world where it is dominated by zombies. The survivors have built a walled city to protect themselves.
The Road (Prime Video) centers around a father who must protect his son from a group of cannibals who have menaced the streets.
The Purge (Prime Video) follows a wealthy family who find themselves endangered by a gang of murderers during the annual Purge, a night during which all crime is temporarily legal.
The Silence (Netflix) is set on where the world is under attack by creatures who hunt their human prey by sound, Ally and her family take shelter in a remote area.
