28 Days Later to Snowpiercer; TOP 10 post-apocalyptic thriller movies on Netflix, Prime Video and ZEE5
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 11, 2025
Here is a list of post-apocalyptic thriller movies.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
28 Days Later (Prime Video) is about a bicycle courier who awakens from a coma and finds that the accidental release of a highly contagious virus has caused the breakdown of society.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Oblivion (ZEE5) centers around a drone repairman who is stationed on Earth, where it has been ravaged by war. He starts to question his identity when a woman keeps appearing in his dreams.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
I Am Legend (Netflix) revolves around Robert, a scientist, the last human survivor of a plague. Soon, he attempts to find a way to reverse the effects of the man-made virus.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Book of Eli (Netflix) projects on Eli, who comes across a town on his journey. Soon, he meets Carnegie, a power-hungry man searching for a sacred book that Eli is tasked to protect.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
World War Z (Prime Video) focuses on Gerry, a former United Nations investigator, who finds himself in a race against time as he investigates a virus that turns humans into zombies.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A Quiet Place (Prime Video) is about a mother and father who struggle to survive and raise their children in a post-apocalyptic world inhabited by blind extraterrestrial creatures.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mad Max: Fury Road (Netflix) projects on Max, who joins forces with Imperator Furiosa against warlord Immortan Joe and his army, leading to a lengthy road battle.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Snowpiercer (Prime Video), set on ice age Earth, where only a few survivors left on board a train travelling the globe. Curtis leads a group of people who want to control the train.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Reign of Fire (Prime Video) follows eighteen years after a London underground tunneling project that awakened the dragons and started attacking humans on Earth.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Cargo (Netflix) is about a virus that turns humans into zombies within 48 hours. However, a couple tries to protect their daughter from the virus.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Tere Bin to Mere Humsafar; Top 10 Pakistani drama that shows love after marriage
Find Out More