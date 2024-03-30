3 Body Problem and Top 8 other web series featuring aliens on Netflix and more OTT
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 30, 2024
3 Body Problem on Netflix revolves around an extraterrestrial planetary threat that looms over humanity which originally spans back from 1960’s China.
Amphibious aliens infiltrate Florida town in Invasion, focusing on distrust with stunning cinematography. On Apple TV.
First Wave follows a security specialist fights a disguised alien invasion. The series dives into the themes of tragedy, revenge, and loyalty. On Prime Video.
War of the Worlds is the adaptation of H. G. Wells' classic but in a British-French setting; sticking closely to the source material. On Jio Cinema.
Duty After School is a Korean sci-fi that blends military action with school life, following an unconventional premise. On Viki.
Humans coexist with diverse alien species in a neutral town, including unique cultures and quick conflict resolution. In Defiance on Prime Video.
Peacemaker follows a superhero as he tackles parasitic aliens, the series explores serious themes alongside humor. On Jio Cinema.
Resident Alien follows an alien who assumes human identity for comedic interactions, filled with pop culture references. On Jio Cinema.
Survivors rebel against colonizing aliens; additional family dynamics add depth to Falling Skies. On Prime Video.
