3 Idiots to A Beautiful Mind: TOP 10 life-changing movies you shouldn’t miss
Roger Khuraijam
| Jun 23, 2025
Here is a list of movies to watch.
The Shawshank Redemption (Prime Video) revolves around Andy, who is arrested for the murder of his wife and her lover and is sentenced to life imprisonment.
A Beautiful Mind (Prime Video) revolves around John, a brilliant but asocial maths genius, who finds himself in pain when he encounters a cruel disorder.
Rocky (Prime Video) focuses on a poor, small-time club fighter and loan shark debt collector, who gets an unlikely shot at the world heavyweight championship held by Apollo Creed.
Dead Poets Society (JioHotstar) follows John, who returns to his high school where he was once a student and teaches the students over there using poetry.
Fight Club (JioHotstar) follows an unhappy office worker who forms an underground fight club with Tyler. The fight club turns out to be more sinister than they thought.
It's a Wonderful Life (Prime Video) revolves around a businessman who wants to die. An angel is sent from heaven and changes his heart about life.
3 Idiots (Prime Video) is about the friendship of three students at an Indian engineering college.
Forrest Gump (Prime Video) focuses on the life of an Alabama man named Forrest Gump and his experiences in the 20th-century United States.
Parasite (SonyLiv) focuses on a poor family that infiltrates the life of a wealthy family.
The Pursuit of Happyness (ZEE5) follows Chris, who takes up an unpaid internship in a brokerage firm after he loses all his life’s earnings.
