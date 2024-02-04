5 Korean dramas that won't return for second season; binge first seasons on Netflix
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 04, 2024
A Time Called You is a time travelling Korean romance drama. It starred Ahn Hyo Seop and Jeon Yeo-been in lead roles.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A young woman mourns the death of her boyfriend. She is then transported back in time as a high-school student where she meets a boy resembling her late BF.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per reports, A Time Called You is based on the Taiwanese TV series, Someday or One Day.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mask Girl is about a woman who is insecure about her looks. She becomes a Mask Girl, an internet personality by the night and becomes a huge hit.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
However, things take a drastic turn unexpectedly which spirals her life out of control.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lee Han-byeol plays the lead role. Nana and Go Hyun-Jung play Mask Girl at different points in time.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Celebrity starring Park Gyu-young talks about social media influencers and their celebrity status these days.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It follows the rise and fall of an influencer, Seo Ah-ri.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Korean Drama also stars Kang Min-hyuk, Lee Chung-Ah, Lee Dong-Gun and Jun Hyo-Seong.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Sound Of Magic won't return either. We won't know what happens to Ri-Eul. Is he fine now? Ji Chang Wook won so many hearts with his performance though the series was not what was expected.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hwang In-Youp played Il-deung who loved Ah-yi. But he never got to confess his feelings. Moreover, it would have been nice to find out the reaction of his strict parents to his decision.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lastly, Ah-yi. What does Ah-yi feel about Ri Eul and Il Deung? Will her life now be normal or better? The Korean drama is very heavy but emotional.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
And then we have Glitch. It is about a young woman who joins hands with a UFO enthusiast to investigate her boyfriend's sudden disappearance.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
However, nothing is as it seems and they stumble into a wild conspiracy.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Best of romantic Bollywood songs to dedicate to your partners ahead of Valentine's week
Find Out More