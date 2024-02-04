5 Korean dramas that won't return for second season; binge first seasons on Netflix

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 04, 2024

A Time Called You is a time travelling Korean romance drama. It starred Ahn Hyo Seop and Jeon Yeo-been in lead roles. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A young woman mourns the death of her boyfriend. She is then transported back in time as a high-school student where she meets a boy resembling her late BF. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

As per reports, A Time Called You is based on the Taiwanese TV series, Someday or One Day. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mask Girl is about a woman who is insecure about her looks. She becomes a Mask Girl, an internet personality by the night and becomes a huge hit. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

However, things take a drastic turn unexpectedly which spirals her life out of control. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lee Han-byeol plays the lead role. Nana and Go Hyun-Jung play Mask Girl at different points in time. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Celebrity starring Park Gyu-young talks about social media influencers and their celebrity status these days. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It follows the rise and fall of an influencer, Seo Ah-ri. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Korean Drama also stars Kang Min-hyuk, Lee Chung-Ah, Lee Dong-Gun and Jun Hyo-Seong. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Sound Of Magic won't return either. We won't know what happens to Ri-Eul. Is he fine now? Ji Chang Wook won so many hearts with his performance though the series was not what was expected. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hwang In-Youp played Il-deung who loved Ah-yi. But he never got to confess his feelings. Moreover, it would have been nice to find out the reaction of his strict parents to his decision. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lastly, Ah-yi. What does Ah-yi feel about Ri Eul and Il Deung? Will her life now be normal or better? The Korean drama is very heavy but emotional. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

And then we have Glitch. It is about a young woman who joins hands with a UFO enthusiast to investigate her boyfriend's sudden disappearance.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

However, nothing is as it seems and they stumble into a wild conspiracy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Best of romantic Bollywood songs to dedicate to your partners ahead of Valentine's week

 

 Find Out More