Top 10 best supernatural Indian web series and movies on OTT for chills and thrills

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 19, 2024

Stree is a laughter riot which will surely make you roll on the floor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kantara explores magic realism and legend from the time the land's king struck a bargain with the demigods.

Bulbbul has Tripti has the protagonist who is accused of being a witch.

Bhram has Kalki as the main lead with brilliant performance.

Chhori is a thriller where a pregnant lady experiences something fishy.

Tooth Pari is a tragic romance between a vampire and a human.

When Raina, a young woman, visits Kamalpura, a town known for having a feared Brahmarakshas, her life is completely turned upside down.

Taapsee in Game Over fights with her inner demons which are getting overwhelming for her.

Ghoul is a miniseries which will surely give you a chill down your spine.

Tumbbad is super scary and you can watch it online on an OTT platform.

