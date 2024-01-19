Top 10 best supernatural Indian web series and movies on OTT for chills and thrills
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 19, 2024
Stree is a laughter riot which will surely make you roll on the floor.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kantara explores magic realism and legend from the time the land's king struck a bargain with the demigods.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bulbbul has Tripti has the protagonist who is accused of being a witch.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhram has Kalki as the main lead with brilliant performance.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chhori is a thriller where a pregnant lady experiences something fishy.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tooth Pari is a tragic romance between a vampire and a human.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When Raina, a young woman, visits Kamalpura, a town known for having a feared Brahmarakshas, her life is completely turned upside down.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Taapsee in Game Over fights with her inner demons which are getting overwhelming for her.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ghoul is a miniseries which will surely give you a chill down your spine.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tumbbad is super scary and you can watch it online on an OTT platform.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Chiranjeevi to be honoured with 'Padma Vibushan', check his highest rated works till date
Find Out More