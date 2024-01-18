Top 9 Sci-Fi films to binge watch from Netflix’ best collection
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 18, 2024
The Adam Project, an original science fiction film on Netflix directed by Shawn Levy, is a charming homage to the Amblin adventure movies of the 1980s.
Arrival has a philosophical tone and an epic sci-fi scope.
Vivarium is a broad experience that is primarily limited to one place.
The exciting post-apocalyptic horror film series that started in 2018 with Bird Box, starring Sandra Bullock, is being expanded upon with Bird Box Barcelona.
A tribute to the pulpy Blaxploitation of the 1970s, They Cloned Tyrone encapsulates the campy spirit of classic science fiction.
In a sci-fi setting, the movie See You Yesterday presents the actual problem of police violence and Black community fatalities.
In the military action movie Spectral, a group of US Army soldiers in Moldova come upon an enigmatic ethereal creature that kills anyone it comes into contact with right away.
The Thing, a terrifying survival thriller that serves as a prequel to John Carpenter's iconic horror picture of the same name, is meant to arouse similar spooky feelings.
Kids will like Rim of the World, which features fantastic character designs and several heartwarming scenes that will have audiences clenching their fists.
