7 Bollywood family dramas on OTT for the married and singles to enjoy this weekend 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 09, 2024

Chup Chup Ke stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sahid Kapoor with other ensemble cast. It is a laughter riot. Shahid and Kareena will make you fall in love. 

Watch Chup Chup Ke on Netflix. 

Dil Dhadakne Do also has an ensemble cast. But each character's dynamics are different and wholesome to watch. Priyanka and Farhan are lovely. 

Anushka and Ranveer will make your hearts flutter. Watch it on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video. 

Hulchul will never bore you for a minute as it is a laughter riot through and through. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video or Disney Plus Hotstar. 

Hum Saath Saath Hai is one of the best family movies out there. Mohnish Behl and Tabu share an amazing chemistry.

Salman Khan and Sonali Bendre's restrained romance will make you blush too. It is on Netflix, ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video. 

Watch the funny equation of Karisma Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in Hum Saath Saath Hai now.  

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is another amazing family drama movie. Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan are playing the husband and wife duo in the movie.

Watch Kajol and SRK's amazing chemistry in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. 

Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan will keep you entertained as well. 

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is on Amazon Prime Video. 

Apart from them, watch the movie for Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.  

Akshay Kumar and Anushka Sharma starrer is a sports-based family drama. Watch Patiala House on Disney Plus Hotstar. 

