7 Netflix shows trending in Pakistan

Pooja Darade Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 13, 2024

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2 is at number one.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The second spot is taken by Thai mystery series titled Don't Come Home.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Young Sheldon Season 7, the last show is the third most watched show on Netflix in Pakistan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Korean dark fantasy thriller Hellbound Season 2 is on the fourth spot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The fifth most watched Netflix webshow in Pakistan is Bollywood Wives vs Fabulous Wives.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Legal drama series The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 is on the 6th spot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Diplomat Season 2 on Netflix is the 7th most watched show in Pakistan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Stay Cozy & Sleep Soundly This Winter With Perfect Blankets at Amazon

 

 Find Out More