7 Netflix shows trending in Pakistan
Pooja Darade
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Nov 13, 2024
The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2 is at number one.
The second spot is taken by Thai mystery series titled Don't Come Home.
Young Sheldon Season 7, the last show is the third most watched show on Netflix in Pakistan.
Korean dark fantasy thriller Hellbound Season 2 is on the fourth spot.
The fifth most watched Netflix webshow in Pakistan is Bollywood Wives vs Fabulous Wives.
Legal drama series The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 is on the 6th spot.
The Diplomat Season 2 on Netflix is the 7th most watched show in Pakistan.
