7 web series on Netflix if you want to get started on Japanese dramas
Shivani Pawaskar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 11, 2024
A woman watches a doctor save a life and falls in love with him. To see him again, she joins him as a nurse.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
However, soon, she learns the doctor isn't the charming man he is. This drama stars Takeru Satoh and Mone Kamishiraishi.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Burn the House Down is about Anzu who wants to know the mystery behind the fire that ruined her whole family.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
She takes up the job of a housekeeper at Mitarai Home to uncover the secrets.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A genius Surgeon works as a freelancer. Her methods do not go down well with everyone. Ryoko Yonekura plays Michiko Daimon.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dargon Sakura talks about a poor lawyer and an ex-motorcycle gang member and their challenge of preparing failing students to pass an entrance test.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hiroshi Abe plays Kenji Sakuragi and Masami Nagasawa plays Naomi Mizuno in Dragon Sakura.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
From Me To You Kimi Ni Todoke is a love story between two schoolmates of different social standing. Sara Minami and Oji Suzuka star in this one.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
House of Ninjas is a 2024 web series. It talks about a dysfunctional family of formidable former Ninjas who are called to action due to threats.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A family hires a new housemaid after a tragic suicide leads to the death of the mother. Interestingly, the new housekeeper cares for the children just like their mother used to.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Queen's Classroom follows a teacher who strives for perfection in students and punishes them in an orthodox manner.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan star cast fees: Here's how much Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and others are taking home
Find Out More