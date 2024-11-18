8 horror films that you should not watch with kids
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Nov 18, 2024
A look at the most horror films that you should watch now.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hereditary is a horror film which has graphic violence and more.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The film is about Annie and the rest of the family who mourn the death of their mother.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Midsommar is a horror film which will leave you scared.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Human Centipede is a film about extreme body horror.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A Clockwork Orange film was made in 1971 and is one of the classic cult movie.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Exorcist is one of the scariest films ever made.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Requiem for a Dream is a dark drama that showcases drug use, sexual content and more.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Saw is a psychological horror film which explores torture and more dilemmas.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Inside photos of Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly's luxurious Mumbai home
Find Out More