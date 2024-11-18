8 horror films that you should not watch with kids

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 18, 2024

A look at the most horror films that you should watch now.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hereditary is a horror film which has graphic violence and more.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The film is about Annie and the rest of the family who mourn the death of their mother.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Midsommar is a horror film which will leave you scared.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Human Centipede is a film about extreme body horror.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A Clockwork Orange film was made in 1971 and is one of the classic cult movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Exorcist is one of the scariest films ever made.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Requiem for a Dream is a dark drama that showcases drug use, sexual content and more.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Saw is a psychological horror film which explores torture and more dilemmas.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Inside photos of Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly's luxurious Mumbai home

 

 Find Out More