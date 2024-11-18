8 latest South films to watch now with your family
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Nov 18, 2024
Vettaiyan stars Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan in main roles.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ajayante Randam Moshanam is a Malayalam period action drama film.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Devara is directed by Kortala Siva and stars Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in main roles.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kishkindha Kaandam will be released from November 19.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Vettaiyan (1) 1
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Meiyazhagan has managed to impress all.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
TJ Gnanavel’s Vettaiyan, starring Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati and Manju Warrier suffered similar fates.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Adhithattu is an intense action thriller about seven fishermen.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Swag is directed by Hasith Goli and is about a cop whose personal life is complicated.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Vivekanandan Viralanu stars Shine Tom Chacko, Swasika Vijay, Grace Antony in main roles.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Nayanthara Beyond The Fairytale and more: New OTT releases of this week from Nov 18 to Nov 24
Find Out More