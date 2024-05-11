8am Metro and 9 other movies to watch for free on Zee5

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 11, 2024

8am Metro is the story of a man and woman who forms an unlikely friendship after meeting on a railway station.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Kerala Story is the story of Fatima Ba, a converted muslim who gets abducted and manipulated into becoming an ISIS terrorist.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Silence 2 starring Manoj Bajpayee is a mystery thriller of ACP Avinash investigating a mass shootout.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Main Atal Hoon is a biographical movie following the life of Atal Bihari Vajpayee played by Pankaj Tripathi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sam Bahadur is another biographical movie about of Sam Manekshaw, one of the most decorated officers of Indian army.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai follows a lawyer who fights the case of a sexual assault victim against an affluent godman.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Farrey is the story of an orphan who gets admitted in an elite school and gets entangled in a cheating racket.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kadak Singh is a thriller featuring Pankaj Tripathi as a patient with amnesia trying to gain his memory back.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Haddi sees Nawazuddin Siddiqui play the role of a transgendar who joins a gang in Delhi thats’s headed by an influential man.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2 was 2023 blockbuster action thriller release starring Sunny Deol in a key role.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Mother's Day 2024: Top 10 most inspiring mommy roles played in Bollywood

 

 Find Out More