8am Metro and 9 other movies to watch for free on Zee5
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 11, 2024
8am Metro is the story of a man and woman who forms an unlikely friendship after meeting on a railway station.
The Kerala Story is the story of Fatima Ba, a converted muslim who gets abducted and manipulated into becoming an ISIS terrorist.
Silence 2 starring Manoj Bajpayee is a mystery thriller of ACP Avinash investigating a mass shootout.
Main Atal Hoon is a biographical movie following the life of Atal Bihari Vajpayee played by Pankaj Tripathi.
Sam Bahadur is another biographical movie about of Sam Manekshaw, one of the most decorated officers of Indian army.
Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai follows a lawyer who fights the case of a sexual assault victim against an affluent godman.
Farrey is the story of an orphan who gets admitted in an elite school and gets entangled in a cheating racket.
Kadak Singh is a thriller featuring Pankaj Tripathi as a patient with amnesia trying to gain his memory back.
Haddi sees Nawazuddin Siddiqui play the role of a transgendar who joins a gang in Delhi thats’s headed by an influential man.
Gadar 2 was 2023 blockbuster action thriller release starring Sunny Deol in a key role.
