9 hard-hitting Hindi movies to watch on OTT

Dedh Bigha Zameen is an upcoming movie on Jio Cinema following Anil whose land gets stolen by powerful individuals and his fight against them.

Pink is a courtroom drama that highlights issues of consent and women's rights in India. On Hotstar.

Masaan intertwines two stories set in Varanasi, dealing with themes of caste, guilt, and societal pressure. On Hotstar.

Article 15 starring Ayushmann Khurrana, is inspired by true events and deals with caste-based discrimination and atrocities in rural India. On Netflix.

Udta Punjab delves into the drug epidemic in Punjab and its impact on various individuals starring Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. On Prime Video.

Haider deals with themes of political conflict and personal vendetta, set around Shakespeare’s Hamlet. On Netflix.

Mulk is a courtroom drama addressing religious prejudice and the challenges faced by a Muslim family accused of terrorism. On Zee5.

Queen follows the journey of a young woman who embarks on a solo honeymoon trip after her wedding is called off. On Jio Cinema.

Black Friday is a gritty and realistic portrayal of the 1993 Bombay bombings and the investigation that followed. On Hotstar.

