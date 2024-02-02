A Girl and her Guard Dog on Netflix and other romantic Anime to watch on OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 02, 2024
A Girl & Her Guard Dog is the latest addition to Netflix. It is about a granddaughter of a mafia who is infatuated with her guardian.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fruits Basket is a romantic Animated series on Netflix is about a sixteen year old who frees a family from a curse.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Heaven Official's Blessing is about a disgraced crown Prince reckoning with a demon. It is on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kaguya-sama: Love Is War is on Amazon Prime Video. It is about two students who are in love but want the other one to confess first.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
My Happy Marriage is about Miyo who sees her self-worth thanks to her husband-to-be. It is on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Scum's Wish is on Netflix. It is a romantic series about two lovesick students who form a bond after their crushes fall in love with each other.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Snow White with the Red Hair is a romantic anime series on Crunchyroll. It is about a girl with red hair who leaves the Kingdom to meet a young boy in forest.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Wotakoi: Love Is Hard for Otaku is hard on Amazon Prime Video. It is a romantic anime series with 7.5 rating on IMDb.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Your Name is on Crunchyroll. It is about Mitsuha and Taki, two strangers getting connected in a bizarre way.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saekano: How To Raise A Boring Girlfriend is on Amazon Prime Video. It is about a writer who wants to experience love in order to write about it.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 Hindi songs in Hollywood films that the outsiders loved
Find Out More