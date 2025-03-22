A Hard Day to Extreme Job; TOP 10 underrated Korean mystery thriller you need to watch
Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 22, 2025
Here is a list of underrated Korean mystery movies to watch.
A Hard Day (Prime Video) follows a corrupt detective who is on the hit-and-run while leaving his mother’s funeral. However, he gets a call from a mysterious man claiming to have witnessed the accident.
A Tale of Two Sisters (Prime Video) focuses on a girl who returns from a mental institution who returns home with her sister, only to face disturbing events while living with their new stepmother.
The Call (Netflix) centers around two women from different times who connect through a phone call that interchanges their fates.
Extreme Job (Netflix) tells the story of a police narcotics unit that runs a fried chicken restaurant as an undercover front for their investigation.
No Tears for the Dead (Prime Video) projects on hit-man Gon who is ordered to kill a mother whose daughter was accidentally shot to death by him years ago.
Forgotten (Netflix) is about Jin-seok’s brother Yu-seok, who returns after being kidnapped for 19 days. However, Yu-seok became a total stranger.
New World (Prime Video) centers around Kang, the head of police, who orders the undercover cop Ja-Seoung to participate in the New World project.
Mother (Prime Video) follows a mother who, after her intellectually disabled son is accused of the murder of a young girl, attempts to find the true killer to get her son freed.
Cold Eyes (Viki) projects on a computer and network surveillance agency who attempts to stop a group of criminals from robbing a bank.
The Suspect (Prime Video) centers around Ji Dong-chul, a defector who is on the trail of the person who murdered his family. However, he sets out to unravel the mystery.
