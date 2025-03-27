A Korean Odyssey to Mouse; Top 10 popular Korean dramas of Lee Seung Gi

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 27, 2025

Here’s a list of some popular Korean dramas of Lee Seung Gi

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A Korean Odyssey revolves around Son Oh-gong, a mythical creature who is sentenced to prison.

Mouse revolves around the story of a detective Go Mu-Chi who works with a rookie officer.

Vagabond centers around a stuntman who discovers something terrifying after a plane crash incident.

The Law Cafe revolves around a lawyer who wants to open a cafe that gives legal advice.

My Girlfriend is a Gumiho revolve around an aspiring actor whose life changes after an incident.

Brilliant Legacy centers around Eun-seong who returns to her hometown for her father’s funeral.

You’re All Surrounded revolves around four rookie detectives who work in the Police department.

Busted! Follows Korean entertainers who team up to solve mysteries.

Gu Family Book follows a half man, half gumiho nobleman who wants to become human.

The King 2 Hearts follows the Crown prince who falls in love with a North Korean military official.

