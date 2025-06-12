A League of Their Own to Erin Brockovich: TOP 10 movies that defy social norms you must watch
Roger Khuraijam
| Jun 12, 2025
Here is a list of movies to watch.
Mulan (JioHotstar) follows Mulan, a young woman, who joins the army in disguise as a man in place of his father.
A League of Their Own (Prime Video) centres around Dottie and Kit, who join a baseball league with several other women during World War II.
Hidden Figures (JioHotstar) projects on three female African-American mathematicians who play a pivotal role in astronaut John Glenn's launch into orbit.
Portrait of a Lady on Fire (Prime Video) tells the story of Marianne, a female painter, who is commissioned to paint a portrait of Heloise, an aristocratic woman.
The Handmaiden (Prime Video) depicts the story of a Korean girl who is hired as a handmaiden to a Japanese heiress who lives a secluded life on a countryside estate.
The Notebook (Prime Video) follows Noah, a poor man, who falls in love with Allie, who comes from wealth.
The Pursuit of Happyness (ZEE5) centres around Chris Gardner, who takes up an unpaid internship in a brokerage firm after he loses his life's earnings.
Erin Brockovich (Netflix) revolves around a single mother without employment who becomes a legal assistant, and she is determined to punish a powerful California energy corporation.
Carol (Prime Video) follows a forbidden affair between an aspiring female photographer and an older woman going through a difficult divorce.
Moonlight (Prime Video) tells the story of a young African-American boy who finds guidance in Juan, a drug dealer, who teaches him to carve his path.
