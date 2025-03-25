A Serbian Film to The Shining; TOP 10 unsettling psychological horror movies on Netflix and Prime Video
Roger Khuraijam
| Mar 25, 2025
Here is a list of horror movies to watch.
A Serbian Film (Prime Video) follows an ageing pornstar who agrees to participate in an art film to make a clean break from the business. However, things turned out differently than she expected.
Inside (Netflix) centers around an art thief, who is trapped inside a luxury penthouse, slowly losing his grip on reality.
The Shining (Prime Video) revolves around a recovering alcoholic and aspiring novelist, who takes a job as winter caretaker for a haunted mountain resort hotel with his wife and son.
Hereditary (Prime Video) projects on a grieving family tormented by sinister occurrences after the death of their secretive grandmother.
The Killing of a Sacred Deer (Prime Video) focuses on a surgeon, who takes an awkward teenager boy under his wing. Things get worse when the boy finds out what the surgeon is up to.
The Babadook (Prime Video) centers around Sam, a young boy, who is convinced of a monster’s presence in his home due to certain disturbing visions.
Smile (Prime Video) follows a therapist who witnesses a traumatic incident involving a patient, becomes increasingly convinced she is being threatened by an uncanny entity.
Speak No Evil (Prime Video) projects on a Danish family and a Dutch family who instantly become friends. However, things took a turn when the Danish couple received an invitation.
Shutter (Prime Video) centers around Jane and Tun who run over a girl in a car accident, they left the crime scene. Soon, Tan, a photographer, discovers a strange shadow in his photos.
Dumplings (Prime Video) is about Aunt Mei who is famous for her homemade dumplings as they provide age-defying qualities. But her latest customer is determined to find her secret.
