A Shop for Killers to Beyond Evil and Mouse: Top 10 epic crime thriller K-dramas to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, MX Player, JioHotstar and more
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 11, 2025
Are you a fan of crime thrillers? Here’s a list of top crime thrillers to watch on OTT platforms.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Flower of Evil follows a husband who changes his identity and hides his past from her detective wife. It is on MX Player
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Beyond Evil revolves around two police officers who are involved in a cold case, hiding secrets of their own. It is on Viki
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mouse revolves around a police officer who takes care of the town’s misbehaviors. It is on Prime Video
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
My Name revolves around a girl who is on a mission to avenge the murder of her father. It is on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Voice revolves around a successful detective and a rookie cop with a talent for voice profiling. It is on Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Healer follows a fighter posing as a night courier who agrees to protect a journalist. It is on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A stranger follows Hwang Si Mok, who lost the ability to feel empathy, and joins hands with a police lieutenant. It is on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Strangers From Hell follows a young man who is forced to share the kitchen and bathroom with a weird and suspicious resident. It is on Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Signal follows Lee Jae Han, a detective whose walkie-talkie connects with a 21st-century criminal. It is on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A Shop for Killers revolves around a young woman who is the target of a sniper. It is on JioHotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Brokeback Mountain to The Fault in Our Stars: TOP 10 romantic movies that will make you cry
Find Out More