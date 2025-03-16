A Silent Voice to Kimi ni Todoke; TOP 10 high school romance Anime movies and series to watch
Roger Khuraijam
| Mar 16, 2025
Here is a list of high school romance anime to watch.
Horimiya (Prime Video) follows Kyouko, a popular girl at her school, who seems to be out of Izumi’s league, a handsome boy. However, fate brings them closer to each other.
A Silent Voice (Prime Video) centers around a former bully turned social outcast, who decides to reconnect and befriend the deaf girl he had bullied years prior.
Blue Spring Ride (Crunchyroll) focuses on Futaba, a girl who was in love with Ko Tanka in the middle but was separated due to some circumstances. Things changed when she met him again.
Kimi ni Todoke (Netflix) projects on Sawako, who is alienated by her peers due to her resemblance to a ghost. However, her life changed when she befriended Kazehaya.
Maid Sama! (Crunchyroll) tells the story of Ayuzawa, a student council president at Seika High. Unbeknownst to her classmates, she works part-time as an employee at a Maid Cafe
Toradora! (Prime Video) revolves around Ryuji and Taiga, who are of opposite personalities, but help each other confess to their crushes.
Komi Can't Communicate (Netflix) focuses on Komi, a newly transferred student, who has become instantly popular because of her beauty. But, she struggles connecting with people.
Kaguya-sama: Love is War (Crunchyroll) is about two students who appear to be a perfect couple. But, both are too proud to confess their love and scheme to make the other confess their love first.
ReLIFE (Prime Video) follows a young man, who is failing at life, is offered a new start as a 10 years younger high-school student.
Insomniacs After School (Prime Video) centers around high schooler Ganta Nakami, who has trouble falling asleep most nights, and is looking for a place to get some shut-eye.
