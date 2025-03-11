A Silent Voice to Spirited Away; TOP 10 Anime movies that are perfect from start to finish
Roger Khuraijam
| Mar 11, 2025
Here is a list of anime movies to watch.
Grave of the Fireflies (Netflix) projects on two siblings who struggle to stay together and survive during the outbreak of World War II.
Stream Maquia: When the Promised Flower Blooms (Prime Video) is about Maquia, a teenager, who belongs to the lorph community members, who can live for hundreds of years.
Whisper of the Heart (Netflix) centers around Shizuku, an aspiring writer who meets Saji, a boy, who dreams of becoming a master luthier. The two fall in love and work to achieve their goals.
My Neighbor Totoro (Netflix) follows two sisters who relocated to rural Japan with their father to spend time with their mother. On the way, they face a mythical forest spirit and befriend them.
Summer Wars (Prime Video) projects on a student who tries to fix a problem in a digital world by hacking into it. However, it causes chaos on Earth by activating the AI world.
A Silent Voice (Prime Video) is about a former bully turned social outcast, who decides to reconnect and befriend the deaf girl he had bullied years prior.
Spirited Away (Netflix) centers around Chihiro, who moves to a new neighbourhood and accidentally enters the world of Kami and turns her parents into pigs. She must find a way to free her parents.
Howl's Moving Castle (Netflix) projects on a young woman who is turned into an old woman by a witch. However, she takes the help of a young wizard who can lift her curse.
Princess Mononoke (Prime Video) follows Ashitaka, a heroic warrior, who is befallen with a curse. To lift the curse, Ashitaka must go on a journey and stop a conflict between two clans.
Only Yesterday (Netflix) revolves around Taeko, a twenty-seven-year-old girl, who travels to her relatives in the countryside to get away from the city. Soon, she reminisces about her childhood days.
