Aadujeevitham aka The Goat Life to come on OTT soon? Know where, when to watch
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 15, 2024
Epic Journey: Based on a true story, Aadujeevitham, commonly referred to as The Goat Life, is a South Indian film that was released in 2024.
16-Year Vision: The film's remarkable 16-year production period highlights the team's commitment and tenacity.
Marvel in multiple languages: The movie, which was released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, was seen by a wide range of Indians.
OTT Expectation: After much anticipation, fans can finally watch the movie on Netflix, which will launch on July 19, according to sources.
Star Power: The film's lead character, played by actor Prithviraj Sukumaran of "Salar" fame, has enthralled viewers.
Huge Budget: Aadujeevitham represents a substantial investment in Indian film, with a production budget of over Rs 82 crore.
Box Office Triumph: With an astounding Rs 160 crore in box office collection, the movie has already caused waves.
Buzz on Social Media: Fans' excitement was heightened when Prithviraj Sukumaran personally announced the OTT release on social media.
