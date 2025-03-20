Aamhi Doghi to Phullwanti; Top 10 Marathi movies to watch on Netflix, ZEE5, Prime Video and more

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 20, 2025

Here’s a list of top Marathi film to watch on OTT- Netflix, Prime Video and more

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vaalvi features Subdodh Bhave and Swapnil Joshi. It is available on Zee5.

Naal is a coming-of-age film with a heartwarming and heart-wrenching story. It is on Zee5.

Phullwanti is a period drama that features Prajakta Mali and Gashmeer Mahajani. It is available on Prime Video.

Zombivli directed by Aditya Sarpotdar is a horror-comedy drama. It is available on Zee5.

Aamhi Doghi features Mukhta Barve and Priya Bapat. It is available on Prime Video.

Gulabjaam directed by Sachin Kundalkar is available on Zee5.

Double Seat features Mukhta Barve and Ankush Choudhary in the lead role. It is available on Prime Video.

Elizabeth Ekadashi highlights the story of childhood innocence. It is available on Zee5.

Hampi is a coming-of-age drama that is available on Zee5.

Ani…Dr Kashinath Ghanekar directed by Abhijeet Deshpande features Subodh Bhave. It is on Netflix.

