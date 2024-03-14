Aamir Khan birthday: Top 10 of his most entertaining movies to watch on OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 14, 2024
Taare Zameen Par on Netflix will leave you emotional.
Fanaa is a romantic thriller which is streaming on Prime Video.
Dangal is a biographical sports drama streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Ghajini on ZEE5 and Prime Video and was inspired by the American film Memento.
Dil Chahta Hai is a comedy-drama that you can watch on Netflix, Prime Video.
PK is an Indian science fiction comedy-drama on SonyLiv and Netflix.
Secret Superstaron Netflix is a musical drama which was directed by Advait Chandan.
3 idiots is a comedy-drama about three friends and you can watch on Prime Video.
Raja Hindustani on Prime Video and Jio Cinema is one of the most loved films.
Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India was directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and you can watch it on Netflix.
