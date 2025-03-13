Aamir Khan turns 60: Iconic films to watch on OTT

Shivi Paswan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 13, 2025

Dangal (Amazon Prime) revolves around a father who motivates his daughters to become wrestlers.

In Taare Zameen Par (Netflix) Aamir Khan wins heart as art teacher Ram Shankar Nikumbh.

PK (Netflix) explores an alien questioning human beliefs.

Rang De Basanti (Netflix) is a cult classic following patriotism and sacrifice.

Dil Chahta Hai (Netflix) is a romantic tale about love and friendship.

Ghajini (Amazon Prime) is a thrilling film featuring Aamir Khan as a businessman suffering from short term memory loss.

3 Idiots (Amazon Prime) is a fun and dramatic film about societal expectation and passion.

Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (Jio Hotstar) follows a romantic story that is stuck between love and family duty.

Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikander (ZEE5) centers around romance and youthful ambition.

Lagaan (Amazon Prime) is set during British rule and follows a cricket match for justice.

