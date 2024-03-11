Aashram 4: Know about the Release date, Platform, Twists and more

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 11, 2024

One of the highly regarded online series with millions of views is Aashram, which is directed by Prakash Jha, who is renowned for telling compelling and dramatic stories.

Aditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumar, Esha Gupta, and other well-known actors have important roles in the show that effectively advance the plot.

Deol made hints about the release date of Aashram 4 and the fact that a new season of the show is in the works around June 2022.

“Baba antaryami hain, woh aapke mann ki baatein jante hain. Isliye Aashram 3 episodes ke saath, Aashram 4 ki ek jhalak bhi saath laaye hain” Bobby Deol’s post read this.

Reports state that it was meant to be released last year, however the release date was postponed for unanticipated circumstances.

The report states that December 2024 is when Aashram 4 will be released.

The show will be available for streaming on MX Player.

Fans are excited as they will get to see Bobby Deol again on screen, after the success of Animal.

