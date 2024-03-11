Aashram 4: Know about the Release date, Platform, Twists and more
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 11, 2024
One of the highly regarded online series with millions of views is Aashram, which is directed by Prakash Jha, who is renowned for telling compelling and dramatic stories.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumar, Esha Gupta, and other well-known actors have important roles in the show that effectively advance the plot.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deol made hints about the release date of Aashram 4 and the fact that a new season of the show is in the works around June 2022.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
“Baba antaryami hain, woh aapke mann ki baatein jante hain. Isliye Aashram 3 episodes ke saath, Aashram 4 ki ek jhalak bhi saath laaye hain” Bobby Deol’s post read this.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reports state that it was meant to be released last year, however the release date was postponed for unanticipated circumstances.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The report states that December 2024 is when Aashram 4 will be released.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The show will be available for streaming on MX Player.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans are excited as they will get to see Bobby Deol again on screen, after the success of Animal.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 upcoming South films that can beat the Bollywood Box Office
Find Out More