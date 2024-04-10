Aashram and Top 10 other great titles streaming on MX Player

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 10, 2024

Aashram delves into the murky world of fake spiritual leaders and their cult-like followings, exposing the exploitation and manipulation.

Set in the backdrop of Uttar Pradesh in 1980s, Raktanchal is a crime drama series depicting the rivalry between two gangsters.

Virodh is a crime thriller web series that revolves around the complex dynamics of law enforcement and criminals.

Bhaukaal is a gritty crime drama series following the journey of a fearless police officer as he takes on the rampant criminal activities.

Vikram Vedha is a Tamil neo-noir action thriller of a cat-and-mouse game between an honest police officer and a notorious gangster.

Ratsasan follows a troubled cop as he investigates a series of gruesome murders and uncovering a chilling connection to his past.

Dear Comrade is a romantic drama film that follows the relationship between a hot-headed student leader and a sensitive young woman.

Apne is a Bollywood sports drama classic focusing on a family of boxers and their journey of redemption, and personal growth.

Killing Veerappan is a thriller film depicting the operation to capture or kill the notorious forest brigand Veerappan.

P Se Pyaar F Se Faraar focuses on a young couple's struggle for love and justice in the face of societal prejudices.

