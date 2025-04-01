Aashram to Dharavi Bank; TOP 10 Hindi crime thriller series to watch on Amazon MX Player
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 01, 2025
Here is a list of Hindi crime thriller series to watch.
Hello Mini centers around a young girl Mini and her stalker, who is both a blessing and a curse.
Roohaniyat follows Prisha who develops feelings for Saveer after listening to his podcast. She persistently confronts him, leaving him smitten. Despite warnings, she empathetically pursues him.
Crime World centers around the dramatised re-enactments of cases revolving around various horrifying and unscrupulous activities that conspire in society.
Apharan is about Rudra, a senior inspector, who is lured into kidnapping a young girl at the behest of her mother.
Dharavi Bank tells the story of the rise of Thalaivan as the most influential person of Dharavi as well as the Godman of many politicians.
Bhaukaal is about Naveen Sikhera who is promoted to Senior Superintendent of Police and is transferred to the city. Sikhera's transfer is a punishment more than a promotion.
Raktanchal is inspired by real-life events from the 1980s of two notable mafias, Purvanchal, a region in east Uttar Pradesh.
Ek Thi Begum projects on Ashraf is Zaheer's wife who was once the confidante of underworld don Maqsood. When a rift leads to Zaheer's death, Ashraf vows to destroy everything.
Aashram revolves around a Godman who uses religion and blind faith to amass followers and cover-up his corrupt lifestyle and criminal activities.
Matsya Kaand revolves around a con man who believes in his wit and faces off against a cunning and ruthless police officer threatening his freedom.
