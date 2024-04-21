Aavesham and 8 other must-watch Malayalam action movies on Prime Video and other OTT

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 21, 2024

Aavesham is an all-new action drama following 3 teenagers who seek help of a local gangster after they get involved in a fight.

Kammatti Paadam follows Krishnan's return to his hometown where his criminal past resurfaces, putting him in danger. On Hotstar.

Thallumaala revolves around Wazim, who faces trouble due to his anger issues, especially on his wedding day. On Netflix.

Padavettu centers on a lazy young man who stands up against political bullies to protect his village's farmlands. On Netflix.

Vincent Pepe's life takes a turn after getting involved in the criminal world due to a dispute in Angamaly Diaries. On Prime Video.

Pulimurugan follows Mohanlal plays Murugan, who protects his village from tiger attacks but faces false accusations from an illegal drug dealer. On Hotstar.

RDX Robert Dony Xavier highlights the passion for martial arts among three youngsters. On Netflix.

Lucifer follows a power struggle after the leader of a political party passes away and leaves the throne open. On Prime Video.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum follows the clash of egos between a police officer and an ex-army officer in a village. On Prime Video.

