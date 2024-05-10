Aavesham and more: Top 10 Fahadh Faasil movies on OTT that prove he is a fine actor
Fahadh Faasil's movie Aavesham is winning hearts. His quirky gangster drama on Prime Video has only received positive reviews.
While he can do gangster dramas, he can also ace political thrillers. Malik proves it right. Watch it on Prime Video.
From a politician to a cop in Pushpa: The Rise, Fahadh can play any role convincingly. Watch Pushpa on Prime Video.
Irul on Netflix is one tripped out film with an intense story. Fahadh Faasil plays a stranger, twisted character in this film.
In Joji, Fahadh Faasil plays a engineering dropout who is greedy and will go to any lengths to get money. Watch on Prime Video.
Maheshinte Prathikaaram is a film about a photographer who seeks revenge after getting humiliated. It is on Prime Video.
Varathan on Disney+Hotstar has Fahadh Faasil playing a Aby who moves to Kerala after losing his job in Dubai. The life changes and how.
Njan Prakashan is a sweet comedy drama with Fahadh Faasil playing a male nurse who dreams of living a lavish life.
Kumbalangi Nights is on Prime Video. In the film, he plays an overbearing man of the family who is twisted and how.
In Trance, Fahadh Faasil gives a daring performance as he turns the face of religious training. It is on Plex.
