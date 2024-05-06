Aavesham and Top 8 new titles releasing this week on OTT platforms
Nishant
| May 06, 2024
All of Us Strangers is an English fantasy romance movie that is all set to premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar.
A Crime thriller Sony Liv original web series, Undekhi will have its third season release this week.
Malayalam action comedy movie, Aavesham is set to be released on Disney Plus Hotstar on May 9th.
The Marsh King’s Daughter is a thriller movie based on the novel of the same name, streaming on May 10th as well on OTT.
8 AM Metro is the story of a man and woman forming an unlikely connection in a metro, the movie is set to release on Zee5 on 10th May.
XXX: Return of Xander Cage will finally release on Netflix, featuring Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone on 7th May.
Crazy Rich Asians hits Netflix this week on 8th May, following a New Yorker's eye-opening trip to Singapore.
Dark Matter is a sci-fi series based on Blake Crouch's novel, premieres on Apple TV+ on 8th May.
Thank You, Next on Netflix explores modern dating post-breakup, releasing on 9th May.
