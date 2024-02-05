Abhishek Bachchan's Top 10 underrated performances to watch on OTT

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 05, 2024

Big Bull saw Abhishek playing the role of Harshad Mehta, a controversial broker. It is on Disney Plus Hotstar.  

Bob Biswas is a spin-off film on a character from the movie Kahaani. It tells the backstory of Bob. Check it out on ZEE5.

We also have Drona. It is one of his underrated movies and a bit ahead of its time for the audience. Watch it on JioCinema. 

Abhishek Bachchan as a cop has always been hatke. Check out his Dum Maaro Dum on Disney Plus Hotstar.   

We also have Karan Johar's Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna in which he played Rani Mukerji's husband who is facing marital crisis. Check it out on Amazon Prime Video. 

Next up is Ludo. Abhishek plays Bittu in the movie and it is one of the best on Netflix.

Manmarziyaan is one of AB's best performances actually. This Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal starrer in n JioCinema. 

Abhishek's debut movie Refugee is a must-watch. It had Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead. Check it out on Amazon Prime Video. 

Umrao Jaan on Amazon Prime Video will make you fall in love. Abhishek plays Nawab Sultan who falls in love with Umrao played by Aishwarya. 

Abhishek Bachchan played Lallan in Yuva which co-starred Ajay Devgn and Vivek Oberoi. The movie is on Netflix. 

BONUS: Raavan by Mani Ratnam is on Amazon Prime Video. 

