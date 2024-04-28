Abraham Ozler and 8 other best Malayalam crime thrillers movies on OTT

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 28, 2024

Abraham Ozler revolves around a veteran cop who races against time to solve serial killing case. On Hotstar.

Thondi Muthalum Driksakshiyum follows newlyweds face unexpected challenges after a gold chain theft. On Hotstar.

Jana Gana Mana, a murder case leads to student protests and legal battles, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran. On Netflix.

Night Drive, a young couple's trip turns into a nightmare with corrupt officials on their trail. On Netflix.

Forensic revolves around a medical-legal advisor who gets involved in a serial killer case, starring Tovino Thomas. On Netflix.

Joji, an engineering dropout pursues wealth through unconventional means, featuring Fahadh Faasil. On Amazon Prime.

Ela Veezha Poonchira, a police officer investigates mysterious event with scattered body parts in Poonchira. On Prime Video.

Joseph follows a retired officer delves into his ex-wife's mysterious death, showcasing deductive skills. On Prime Video.

Anweshippin Kandethum, a newly appointed Sub-Inspector tackles a murder case amidst religious politics. On Netflix.

