Abraham Ozler and 8 other best Malayalam crime thrillers movies on OTT
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 28, 2024
Abraham Ozler revolves around a veteran cop who races against time to solve serial killing case. On Hotstar.
Thondi Muthalum Driksakshiyum follows newlyweds face unexpected challenges after a gold chain theft. On Hotstar.
Jana Gana Mana, a murder case leads to student protests and legal battles, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran. On Netflix.
Night Drive, a young couple's trip turns into a nightmare with corrupt officials on their trail. On Netflix.
Forensic revolves around a medical-legal advisor who gets involved in a serial killer case, starring Tovino Thomas. On Netflix.
Joji, an engineering dropout pursues wealth through unconventional means, featuring Fahadh Faasil. On Amazon Prime.
Ela Veezha Poonchira, a police officer investigates mysterious event with scattered body parts in Poonchira. On Prime Video.
Joseph follows a retired officer delves into his ex-wife's mysterious death, showcasing deductive skills. On Prime Video.
Anweshippin Kandethum, a newly appointed Sub-Inspector tackles a murder case amidst religious politics. On Netflix.
