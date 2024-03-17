Ae Watan Mere Watan and more: Top 10 web series, new movies releasing on OTT this week
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 17, 2024
The first episode of 3 Body Problem will start streaming from March 21. It is about aliens' possible invasion of Earth.
The season 2 of Buying Beverly Hills will go on Netflix on March 22.
On March 20, X-Men ’97 will start streaming on Disney+Hotstar. It is an animated film that was a massive success.
Davey & Jonesie’s Locker will release on Disney+Hotstar on March 22. It is about two best friends who are connected to a multiverse through a locker.
On March 22, Lootere will also start streaming on Disney+Hotstar. It is about an Indian ship getting captured in Somalian waters.
On 20th of March, Palm Royale will starts streaming on AppleTV. It is about a woman trying to get into Palm Beach high society.
Young Royals Forever is a Swedish drama that will start streaming on Netflix from March 18.
Another OTT release on Netflix in the upcoming week is Shirley. It will start streaming on March 22.
On March 22, The Casagrandes Movie will be up on Netflix. It is a treat for the kids.
Sara Ali Khan patriotic drama Ae Watan Mere Watan will be up on Amazon Prime Video from March 21.
Tamil movie Marakkuma Nenjam will premiere on March 19 on Amazon Prime Video. It is about students attempting board exams 10 years after leaving the school.
Abraham Ozler is about an investigation around an unsolved case. It will be up on Disney+Hotstar on March 21.
