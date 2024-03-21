Ae Watan Mere Watan and other Top 8 new movies, web series releasing this weekend on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
| Mar 21, 2024
The forthcoming series called Lootere, is based on the actual account of an Indian ship that was taken over by a band of Somali pirates.
The story of Shirley Chisholm, the first Black congressman to seek the presidency of the United States, is told in the biographical drama Shirley.
Ae Watan Mere Watan is based on Usha Mehta, a courageous young girl who launches an underground radio station to promote togetherness during India's freedom movement in 1942.
See how Mauricio Umansky uses his children to help him grow his billion-dollar real estate company, The Agency, in the newest episodes of Buying Beverly Hills.
The forthcoming dramatic film Lojja is based on a ground-breaking study paper by Samragnee Bandopadhyay that illuminates the problem of verbal abuse that women endure.
The mystery thriller Bhoothaddam Bhaskar Narayana explores the lives of a young village detective who is prepared to take great risks in order to solve the mysteries.
The next legal drama, Anatomy of a Fall, explores the life of a writer who is thought to have killed her spouse.
Madgaon Express, a comedy film written and directed by Kunal Kemmu, is about three childhood friends whose enjoyable trip to Goa turns into a nightmare.
