Ae Watan Mere Watan on Amazon Prime Video: Top 10 things to know about freedom fighter Usha Mehta
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 21, 2024
Sara Ali Khan's movie Ae Watan Mere Watan is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
It is based on the life of Indian Freedom Fighter Usha Mehta.
She was the one who started underground radio station to inform and encourage people to join the Indian Freedom movement.
Usha Mehta was a Gandhian and played a crucial role during the Quit India Movement.
Usha Mehta was born in Surat and at the age of five she visited an asharam where she saw Mahatma Gandhi.
As per reports, Usha Mehta became a freedom fighter at a very young age. When she was eight, she took part in a protest against the Simon Commission.
Usha Mehta studied at Wilson College and she had a degree in Philosophy. She couldn't finish studying law as she joined the freedom struggle.
Usha Mehta's father was a judge and did not agree to her being a part of freedom struggle. But she was highly influenced by Mahatma Gandhi.
It was after India gaining Independence that Usha Mehta acquired her PhD from University of Bombay.
From 1942 to 1946, Usha Mehta was imprisoned for starting the secret radio station. She was in Yervada Jail.
In 1988, Usha Mehta was awarded by Padma Vibhushan for her courage and contribution to Indian Freedom struggle.
