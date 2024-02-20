After Avatar: The Last Airbender, Top 10 live-action movies and web series on OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 20, 2024
Famous animation, Avatar: The Last Air Bender recently got a live-anime adaptation on Netflix which received a lot of mixed reviews from the fans.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rurouni Kenshin’s live-action adaptation of the popular manga and anime is still considered one of the best. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alita: Battle Angel was inspired by the cyberpunk manga Gunnm. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alice in Borderland is a suspenseful adaptation of a manga about a dangerous game. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Edge of Tomorrow borrows heavily from the light novel ‘All You Need Is Kill’. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. captures the humor of the popular manga and anime. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Parasyte is a faithful adaptation of the popular horror manga. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Blade of the Immortal is based on the acclaimed historical manga. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Let Me Eat Your Pancreas is a heartwarming adaptation of a light novel with the same name. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
I Am Mother is inspired by various anime and manga, explores themes of AI and motherhood. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 shonen anime on Netflix, Prime Video, and other OTT
Find Out More