After Avatar: The Last Airbender, Top 10 live-action movies and web series on OTT

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 20, 2024

Famous animation, Avatar: The Last Air Bender recently got a live-anime adaptation on Netflix which received a lot of mixed reviews from the fans.

Rurouni Kenshin’s live-action adaptation of the popular manga and anime is still considered one of the best. On Netflix.

Alita: Battle Angel was inspired by the cyberpunk manga Gunnm. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Alice in Borderland is a suspenseful adaptation of a manga about a dangerous game. On Netflix.

Edge of Tomorrow borrows heavily from the light novel ‘All You Need Is Kill’. On Prime Video.

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. captures the humor of the popular manga and anime. On Netflix.

Parasyte is a faithful adaptation of the popular horror manga. On Prime Video.

Blade of the Immortal is based on the acclaimed historical manga. On Netflix.

Let Me Eat Your Pancreas is a heartwarming adaptation of a light novel with the same name. On Netflix.

I Am Mother is inspired by various anime and manga, explores themes of AI and motherhood. On Netflix.

