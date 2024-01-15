After Ayalaan, top 10 Indian sci-fi movies with stunning visuals on OTT
Jan 15, 2024
Ayalaan is a Tamil language sci-fi movie which as recently released and follows the story of an alien.
The said alien is lost and seeks help from four friends on earth to be able to get back to its home planet while some scientists try to catch it.
The movie has a good story topped with amazing visual and virtual effects making it a treat to watch in theatres.
Here are some other visually stunning sci-fi movies that you can watch on OTT platforms.
Mr. India was the one the first and many sci-fi movies that opened the gates for more sci-fi movies in the Indian cinema.
Koi... Mil Gaya was a similar movie to Ayalaan of a lost alien who the police are trying to capture as he also helps a mentally disabled kid. On Zee5.
The Krrish series came after Koi… Mil Gaya as a sequel of that child growing up and becoming a superhero, this sci-fi series is a joy to watch. On Sony LIV.
Enthiran or Robot is the story of a highly qualified human-like robot. The special effects of this movie were so good that it even won awards for it. On Prime Video.
2.0 which was the sequel of robot this time also starring Akshay Kumar with Rajinikanth had even better visual effects combined with tons of action. On Prime Video.
Ra. One, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer with over the top visual and virtual effects is still one of the best sci-fi movies of Bollywood. On Zee5.
Tumbbad, a horror movie with a visually rich blend of sci-fi that will leave you both scared and amazed. On Prime Video.
Zero’s attempt of a small Shah Rukh Khan for the movie was brave on its own and was performed well too which deserves a mention here as well. On Netflix.
