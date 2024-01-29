After Bigg Boss 17, enjoy these reality shows on Netflix and Voot Select for some asli drama
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 29, 2024
Splitsvilla is yet another interesting show where couples and singles participate and create chaos.
While Roadies may be more focused on tasks than Bigg Boss, both shows have a similar amount of drama.
Too Hot to Handle is a fantastic binge that makes you cringe. Additionally, the new special seasons of the show for Latin America and Brazil were just launched on Netflix.
This smash Netflix reality series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is bringing you some new drama from the world of Bollywood.
The Circle, like Bigg Boss, is about a group of strangers living together and trying to get rid of each other in order to win the cash prize.
Four single people try to mend their shattered relationships by getting back in touch with their ex-partners on the Australian reality TV series Back with the Ex. However, the drama outweighs the fixing.
This year’s Bigg Boss winner Munawar’s previous show Lock Up is also available online.
Ace of Space is a great reality show just like Bigg Boss, but a mini version of it.
