After Challengers, Top 9 intense romantic Hollywood movies that you can watch online

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 01, 2024

Challengers is a romance sports drama revolving around Tashi who is trying to turn her husband into a champion.

A Star is Born is a heart-wrenching musical drama following the romance between a troubled rock star and a rising singer-songwriter. On Jio Cinema.

To the Wonder is an intense visual journey of a passionate and turbulent love affair between an American and a Ukrainian. On Apple TV.

The Handmaiden is a passionate thriller following a plot to swindle a Japanese heiress, leading to unexpected romantic entanglements. On Netflix.

Pearl Harbor is a tale of love and tragedy set against the backdrop of Pearl Harbor, exploring the lives of two fighter pilots and a Navy nurse. On Prime Video.

Killing Me Softly is an erotic thriller exploring forbidden passion and dangerous obsession in a reckless affair with disturbing truths. On Prime Video.

Waves is a drama unfolding in two distinct halves, exploring relationships and love amid challenging circumstances. On Jio Cinema.

Punch-Drunk Love is a dark romantic comedy about a socially awkward man finding unexpected love amidst his struggles. On Prime Video.

True Romance is an unconventional love story filled with dark humor and crime, following an impulsive romance leading to a wild adventure. On Prime Video.

Blue Valentine is a raw and emotionally intense drama chronicling the unraveling relationship between a couple. On Prime Video.

