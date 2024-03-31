After Crew, Top 10 other Bollywood con-flicks to watch on Prime Video and other OTT

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 31, 2024

Crew is one of the most recent con movies of Bollywood adding to list of many others.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raja Natwarlal is a revenge story of a con artist against a gangster who betrayed him. On Zee5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Special 26 starring Akshay Kumar follows a group of con artists posing as CBI officers as they execute a heist. On YouTube.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ladies vs Ricky Bahl stars Ranveer Singh as a charming con man scamming women with his smooth talking. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bluffmaster! stars Abhishek Bachchan as he plans elaborate scams to con people. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! follows a grown-up who has a unique style of conning people. On YouTube.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dhoom movie series similarly follows the main character planning elaborate heists to scam people or institutions. On YouTube.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bunty Aur Babli follows the adventures of a couple who con people for money. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Badmaash Company follows a group of friends as they con people together for money. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hera Pheri is a classic comedy movie series following 3 friends and their con adventures. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 9 romantic Korean dramas for free on YouTube

 

 Find Out More