After Crew, Top 10 other Bollywood con-flicks to watch on Prime Video and other OTT
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 31, 2024
Crew is one of the most recent con movies of Bollywood adding to list of many others.
Raja Natwarlal is a revenge story of a con artist against a gangster who betrayed him. On Zee5.
Special 26 starring Akshay Kumar follows a group of con artists posing as CBI officers as they execute a heist. On YouTube.
Ladies vs Ricky Bahl stars Ranveer Singh as a charming con man scamming women with his smooth talking. On Prime Video.
Bluffmaster! stars Abhishek Bachchan as he plans elaborate scams to con people. On Prime Video.
Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! follows a grown-up who has a unique style of conning people. On YouTube.
Dhoom movie series similarly follows the main character planning elaborate heists to scam people or institutions. On YouTube.
Bunty Aur Babli follows the adventures of a couple who con people for money. On Prime Video.
Badmaash Company follows a group of friends as they con people together for money. On Prime Video.
Hera Pheri is a classic comedy movie series following 3 friends and their con adventures. On Prime Video.
