After Demon Slayer 4, Best shonen anime to stream on Netflix

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 01, 2024

As the fourth season of Demon Slayer comes to an end, here are some more shonen anime you can enjoy online.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Black Clover is a traditional shonen with orphans aiming to become Wizard King full of dynamic action and amazing storytelling.

Attack on Titan is a dark, violent and complex series where humanity fights Titans with insane story depth.

One Piece is a long-running adventure about pirates searching for treasure, celebrated for its camaraderie and humor.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is a multigenerational saga with eccentric characters and unique.

Hunter x Hunter revolves around complex characters navigating challenges in a richly built world with a lot of narrative depth.

Yu Yu Hakusho: Ghost Files is a battle anime filled with engaging dialogue and unconventional heroism.

Jujutsu Kaisen is a dark fantasy with witty storytelling and intense battles against curses.

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood follows the epic journey of the Elric brothers exploring alchemy and brotherly love.

