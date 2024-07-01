After Demon Slayer 4, Best shonen anime to stream on Netflix
As the fourth season of Demon Slayer comes to an end, here are some more shonen anime you can enjoy online.
Black Clover is a traditional shonen with orphans aiming to become Wizard King full of dynamic action and amazing storytelling.
Attack on Titan is a dark, violent and complex series where humanity fights Titans with insane story depth.
One Piece is a long-running adventure about pirates searching for treasure, celebrated for its camaraderie and humor.
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is a multigenerational saga with eccentric characters and unique.
Hunter x Hunter revolves around complex characters navigating challenges in a richly built world with a lot of narrative depth.
Yu Yu Hakusho: Ghost Files is a battle anime filled with engaging dialogue and unconventional heroism.
Jujutsu Kaisen is a dark fantasy with witty storytelling and intense battles against curses.
Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood follows the epic journey of the Elric brothers exploring alchemy and brotherly love.
