After Everything to Poacher: Top 5 upcoming web series, movies releasing on Amazon Prime Video in February 2024

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 01, 2024

The film After Everything, which is based on the characters in Anna Todd's After series of novels, follows Hardin, a writer, as he deals with the heartbreaking breakup of his long-term partner, Tessa.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

This film is a great option for a girls' night out because it tells a gripping story about personal development and discovery.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Two reclusive people, John and Jane, are enlisted in Mr. and Mrs. Smith by a mysterious spy organization that offers them a luxurious lifestyle.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Take full advantage of your weekend by losing yourself in the mystery of this intriguing over-the-top series.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

This Is Me...Now: A Love Story, which will be available on Prime Video, has an official synopsis that deviates from Jennifer Lopez's past films and offers a distinctive cinematic experience.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jennifer has worked with director Dave Meyers to create a narrative-driven cinematic experience that combines themes of personal recovery with mythological storytelling.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Renowned Emmy-winning director Richie Mehta, best known for helming the critically acclaimed television series "Delhi Crime," is preparing for his newest endeavor, the crime series Poacher.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Poacher highlights the important roles played by Indian forest service officers, police constables, and NGO representatives from the Wildlife Trust of India.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In "Upgraded," Camila Mendes adopts a new role modeled by Veronica Lodge.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

This romantic comedy has a traditional rom-com premise and is scheduled to premiere on Amazon Prime Video in February 2024, just in time for Valentine's Day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 misheard lyrics of popular Bollywood songs that'll leave you ROFL

 

 Find Out More