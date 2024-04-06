After Family Star, Top 10 best South Indian family drama movies to watch on OTT
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 06, 2024
Family Star is a recent family drama movie starring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur in key roles.
Akhanda is an action drama about a retired cop seeking revenge for his son's death. On YouTube.
Mahanati is a Telugu biographical drama chronicling the rise and struggles of legendary South Indian actress Savitri. On MX Player.
Bangalore Days, a Malayalam coming-of-age story following five cousins navigating love, friendship, and family over a decade. On Hotstar.
Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu is a Telugu comedy-drama exploring the relationship between two brothers in love with the same girl. On Hotstar.
Achchamundu! Achamundu! is a Malayalam heartwarming comedy where two fathers switch places with their sons to understand them. On SunNXT.
Kathai Thiraikathai Vasanam is a Tamil heartwarming drama about an aging couple rediscovering love in their later years. On Hotstar.
Ustad Hotel is a Malayalam coming-of-age story where a young man learns to appreciate his family's restaurant legacy. On YouTube.
Pelli Choopulu is a Telugu romantic comedy exploring the relationship between a modern banker and a traditional girl who dreams of baking. On SunNXT.
The Drishyam series is a Malayalam suspenseful thriller about a man protecting his family after a crime. On YouTube.
