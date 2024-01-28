After Fighter, Top 10 Bollywood military movies to watch on Prime Video, JioCinema and other OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 28, 2024
Fighter has filled the audience with the feeling of patriotism leaving the door open for more such movies.
Shershaah released in 2021 captures the heroism of Captain Vikram Batra in the Kargil War. On Prime Video.
Major is also an army movie released in 2022, celebrating the bravery of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan during the Mumbai attacks. On Netflix.
Bhuj: The Pride of India is the thrilling tale of IAF pilot Vijaykar's wartime feat. On Disney+ Hotstar.
The Forgotten Army sheds light on the Azad Hind Fauj during World War II making up for an enthralling watch. On Prime Video.
Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl celebrates the first woman combat pilot in the Kargil War. Released in 2020 watch it on Netflix.
Operation Romeo is a Navy officer's daring undercover mission in Pakistan. On Netflix.
Attack: Part 1 takes on a sci-fi and futuristic approach to the rise of cyber-terrorism. On Zee5.
Uri: The Surgical Strike is based on the Indian army’s covet operation against a group of militants. On Zee5.
Sam Bahadur similarly follows the story of Sam Manekshaw who was the first field marshal of India. The movie will soon be released on OTT platforms.
