Mission Kashmir to Shershaah and LOC Kargil: Top 10 popular war films that will give you goosebumps

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 08, 2025

Here’s the list of must-watch Indian war films that will surely raise your patriotic spirit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

1971: Beyond Borders revolves around the story after the India-Pakistan 1971 war.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sky Force revolves around India’s first air strike at the Sargodha airbase of Pakistan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

LOC: Kargil is a historical war film based on the Kargil War.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shershaah revolves around the life story of Vikram Batra, a young man who dreams of becoming a soldier.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo revolves around the story of the war between India and Pakistan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

1971 revolves around the group of POWs who decide to risk their life after seven years of the Indo-Pakistani war.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ghazi highlights the story of the naval forces of India, who bravely defeated Pakistan’s illegal activity.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raazi revolves around a girl who goes to Pakistan as an undercover RAW agent.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lakshya revolves around the story of a soldier who rejoins the Indian forces to make her girlfriend proud.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

War revolves around a secret agent who goes on a secret mission to catch a terrorist.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Humsafar to Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum: Top 10 romantic Pakistani dramas with engaging storyline

 

 Find Out More