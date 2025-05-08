Mission Kashmir to Shershaah and LOC Kargil: Top 10 popular war films that will give you goosebumps
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 08, 2025
Here’s the list of must-watch Indian war films that will surely raise your patriotic spirit.
1971: Beyond Borders revolves around the story after the India-Pakistan 1971 war.
Sky Force revolves around India’s first air strike at the Sargodha airbase of Pakistan.
LOC: Kargil is a historical war film based on the Kargil War.
Shershaah revolves around the life story of Vikram Batra, a young man who dreams of becoming a soldier.
Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo revolves around the story of the war between India and Pakistan.
1971 revolves around the group of POWs who decide to risk their life after seven years of the Indo-Pakistani war.
Ghazi highlights the story of the naval forces of India, who bravely defeated Pakistan’s illegal activity.
Raazi revolves around a girl who goes to Pakistan as an undercover RAW agent.
Lakshya revolves around the story of a soldier who rejoins the Indian forces to make her girlfriend proud.
War revolves around a secret agent who goes on a secret mission to catch a terrorist.
