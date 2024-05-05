After Malayalee From India, best of South Indian adventure movies on OTT

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 05, 2024

Malayalee from India revolves around a young unemployed man who goes on a journey away from home changing the course of his life.

The Goat Life follows an Indian migrant worker called Najeeb Muhammad becomes a goat herder in Saudi Arabia.

RRR is the epic saga set in pre-independent India featuring a fearless warrior and a steely cop.

Manjummel Boys, friends embark on a daring rescue mission from the perilous Guna Caves.

Captain Miller, a man turns against British-led Indian military after witnessing atrocities.

Charlie follows Tessa who is on a hunt for a mysterious artist in lanes of Kerala who used to live in

Ponniyin Selvan is a two-part historical epic set around the chola time starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, on Prime Video.

Anbe Sivam is the story of two men, one arrogant and one damaged, find their fates intertwined with each other.

Karthikeya 2 is the sequel that explores personal problems and the pursuit of truth through the Indian ancient system.

Maanaadu is the story of a bodyguard and police officer stuck in a time loop during the Chief Minister's public conference.

