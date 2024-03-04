After Manjummel Boys, Top 10 Malayalam movies on friendship on OTT
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 04, 2024
Manjummel Boys is a Malayalam thriller movie about a bunch of friends trying to survive after going through a misadventure while on a vacation.
Bangalore Days explores the deep connections between friends living in Bangalore. Disney+ Hotstar.
Idukki Gold features a group of school friends embarking on a nostalgic journey. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Cinema Company tells the story of friends who come together to make a film. On Sun NXT.
Malarvaadi Arts Club depicts the power of friendship among friends with shared dreams. On Prime Video.
Friends, a Malayalam movie revolves around the strong bond between three childhood friends.On Prime Video.
Chotta Mumbai is a hilarious tale of a group of friends going on comical misadventures. On Sun NXT.
Classmates narrates the story of college friends reuniting after a decade. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Notebook showcases the enduring friendship between three teenage girls. On YouTube.
In Harihar Nagar series features four friends and their humorous adventures. On Prime Video.
