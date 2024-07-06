After Mirzapur 3, much-awaited Hindi web series to look forward to
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 06, 2024
With Mirzapur Season 3 out, let’s take a look at some more upcoming Hindi web series, much-awaited by the fans.
The Family Man is about a man balancing his role as a government operative with his family life, the third season of the show is on the way.
Asur also has its 3rd season in works, the series blends in mythology, forensics, and crime drama.
Delhi Crime season 3 could also be released following Delhi police investigating real incidents.
Aashram season 4 is in works already starring Bobby Deol as a self-styled godman running a corrupt ashram.
Breathe: Into the Shadows is about a doctor forced to commit murders to save his kidnapped daughter with its second season on the way.
Special Ops is a spy thriller following an intelligence officer investigating terror attacks in India, the second season of the show could be released.
Citadel: Honey Bunny starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a much-awaited remake of the original Citadel.
Mismatched Season 3 was previously announced by Netflix and could be released soon on the platform.
Dabba Cartel is an upcoming Netflix web series following the story of five housewives running a secret cartel.
Thanks For Reading!
